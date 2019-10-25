Ubuntu 20.04 LTS To Optimize GNOME For Fast/Modern PCs, Ubuntu 20.10 For Slow/Older PCs
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 25 October 2019 at 06:05 AM EDT. 7 Comments
UBUNTU --
Canonical's Daniel Van Vugt who has become well known for focusing on his GNOME performance optimizations over the past two years is not done yet. While recapping their performance achievements around GNOME Shell for Ubuntu 19.10, he commented on performance work to happen for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.10 later on.

In a lengthy blog post, Daniel Van Vugt went over the performance issues with GNOME Shell, the many real-time bugs found and addressed for GNOME 3.34, and some of the issues remaining. Two of the pressing bugs not yet resolved are for multi-monitor rendering in Wayland hitting some inefficiencies and Mutter frame scheduling in select cases.

In that post Daniel shared for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS their GNOME desktop goal is to deliver "high performance on fast/modern machines." That work will involve Mutter work to avoid missed frames and hitting high performance multi-monitor Wayland rendering. Additionally, they will work to fix any blocking disk I/O.

For the post-LTS cycle, Ubuntu 20.10, they will then have a goal of higher performance on "slow/older machines." For that their plans are still to be finalized but they will be doing more profiling to find CPU hot spots for GNOME as well as finding GPU bottlenecks. Not mentioned in the blog post, but it's likely Ubuntu 20.10 where they will try re-enabling Wayland by default.

More details via this blog post on Canonical's investments into GNOME desktop performance.
7 Comments
Related News
UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 Released
Will Cooke Steps Down As Canonical's Ubuntu Desktop Director
Ubuntu 19.10 Doesn't Ship With AMD Navi / Radeon RX 5700 Support Working, But Easy To Enable
Ubuntu 19.10's Kernel Ships With A DoS / Arbitrary Code Execution Bug In The IPv6 Code
Ubuntu 19.10 Available For Download With Its GNOME 3.34 + Experimental ZFS Experience
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
Rewriting Old Solaris C Code In Python Yielded A 17x Performance Improvement
An Interview With Zlatan Todoric, Open-Source Developer & Former Purism CTO
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
AMD Zen 2 Improvements For LLVM Have Been Held Up For Months By Code Review
Open-Source C.A.S. Vulkan Layer - Similar to Radeon Image Sharpening But For Any GPU
Disney+ Currently Won't Work On Linux Systems Due To Tightened DRM
Google Ejects Open-Source WireGuard From Android Play Store Over Donation Link In App