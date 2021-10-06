Canonical Announces Ubuntu Frame As A Full-Screen Shell Built On Mir
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 6 October 2021 at 01:36 PM EDT. 5 Comments
Canonical today announced the launch of Ubuntu Frame, its full-screen shell built atop the Wayland-embracing Mir server for embedded displays, IoT, and related use-cases.

Canonical has been working on Ubuntu Frame as another commercial avenue for the company and for pushing along their technologies around Mir and Snaps. Canonical is hoping Ubuntu Frame will be used for powering interactive kiosks, digital signage solutions, and other IoT-type products requiring a display.

Building atop Mir/Wayland, Ubuntu Frame works with existing toolkits like GTK, Qt, and, yes, Electron along with Flutter that Canonical has also been embracing.

Ubuntu Frame isn't entirely a surprise considering the success Ubuntu has enjoyed for IoT hardware and finding Ubuntu deployed in products like smart exercise mirrors and more.

More details on Ubuntu Frame via Ubuntu.com. The Ubuntu Frame code itself is GPLv3 licensed and found on GitHub.
