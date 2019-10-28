Ubuntu 20.04 LTS "Focal Fossa" Formally Opens For Development
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 28 October 2019 at 07:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
UBUNTU --
The Ubuntu 20.04 cycle is now officially underway. Following the recent release of Ubuntu 19.10, the "Focal" archive has been created and back to syncing against the latest Debian unstable packages.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS development has kicked off with:

- Python 3.8 as the default Python 3 version.

- Perl 5.30 is now in place.

- For the IBM s390x target, it's now built targeting z13.

- Ubuntu/Debian developers are still working on removing Python 2 packages. Dropping Python 2 is a goal for Ubuntu 20.04 especially since it's a long-term support release and Python 2 being EOL'ed already at the end of the year.

So with that, Ubuntu Focal Fossa is open for development.

Other work expected for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS includes continued improvements around ZFS/Zsys, GNOME 3.36 with more performance improvements, the Linux ~5.5 kernel should ultimately be powering this release, Mesa 20.0 and many open-source graphics driver improvements, PHP 7.4 should make it on the server side, and the other usual features being pursued for making it a dandy Ubuntu Long-Term Support release and having the other newest software packages as of release time.
3 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu's Mir Working On Replaceable Renderer, Hybrid Graphics Driver Support
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS To Optimize GNOME For Fast/Modern PCs, Ubuntu 20.10 For Slow/Older PCs
UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 Released
Will Cooke Steps Down As Canonical's Ubuntu Desktop Director
Ubuntu 19.10 Doesn't Ship With AMD Navi / Radeon RX 5700 Support Working, But Easy To Enable
Ubuntu 19.10's Kernel Ships With A DoS / Arbitrary Code Execution Bug In The IPv6 Code
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
An Interview With Zlatan Todoric, Open-Source Developer & Former Purism CTO
AMD Zen 2 Improvements For LLVM Have Been Held Up For Months By Code Review
Open-Source C.A.S. Vulkan Layer - Similar to Radeon Image Sharpening But For Any GPU
Firefox 70 Released With JavaScript Baseline Interpreter, Other Updates
Disney+ Currently Won't Work On Linux Systems Due To Tightened DRM
Libre RISC-V Open-Source Effort Now Looking At POWER Instead Of RISC-V
Updated AMD Zen CPU Microcode Lands In Linux-Firmware Tree
Ubuntu 19.10 Doesn't Ship With AMD Navi / Radeon RX 5700 Support Working, But Easy To Enable