Ubuntu Core 22 Beta Released For IoT & Edge Devices
UBUNTU --
Building off last month's Ubuntu 22.04 Long-Term Support release, Canonical today has published the beta builds of the upcoming Ubuntu Core 22.

Ubuntu Core is Canonical's version of Ubuntu focused on secure, embedded device usage with a focus on IoT and edge hardware. Ubuntu Core is backed by Canonical with up to 10 years paid support, a smaller footprint to reduce the attack surface for usage from automobiles to robotics and digital signage, over-the-air update controls, strict confinement, and other security hardening to make Ubuntu Core more appealing for embedded and industrial deployments. Ubuntu Core is also catered to use other Canonical offerings such as Snaps and Mir.


Among the new features in today's Ubuntu Core 22 Beta is support for Snapcraft validation sets to ensure only specific Snap packages are installed (and of a fixed version/revision), factory reset support, Piboot for the one-stage bootloader on the Raspberry Pi, various speed improvements, a smaller footprint, and Metal as a Service (MAAS) support.

Ubuntu Core 22 is available in x86_64, ARMv7 hard-float, and AArch64 form -- the Arm builds catering to Raspberry Pi usage.

Downloads and more details on the Ubuntu Core 22 Beta via discourse.ubuntu.com. The official Ubuntu Core 22 release is expected in the coming weeks as the successor to Ubuntu Core 20.
