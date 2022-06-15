Ubuntu Core 22 Released For IoT & Embedded Devices
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 15 June 2022 at 08:37 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Canonical has officially released Ubuntu Core 22 as its fully containerized version of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS that is optimized for IoT and edge computing use-cases.

Ubuntu Core is Canonical's version of Ubuntu Linux focused on secure, embedded device usage with a focus on IoT and edge hardware. Ubuntu Core is backed by Canonical with up to 10 years paid support, a smaller footprint compared to a complete Ubuntu installation in order to reduce the attack surface for usage from automobiles to robotics and digital signage, over-the-air update controls, strict confinement, and other security hardening to make Ubuntu Core more appealing for embedded and industrial deployments. Ubuntu Core is also catered to use other Canonical offerings such as Snaps and Mir.

Among the new features in today's Ubuntu Core 22 is support for Snapcraft validation sets to ensure only specific Snap packages are installed (and of a fixed version/revision), factory reset support, Piboot for the one-stage bootloader on the Raspberry Pi, various speed improvements, a smaller footprint, and Metal as a Service (MAAS) support.


As with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS offering a real-time kernel beta, this real-time kernel flavor is also available for Ubuntu Core 22 usage.

More details on today's Ubuntu Core 22 release at Ubuntu.com.
