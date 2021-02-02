Ubuntu Core 20 Released For IoT/Embedded Linux Use-Cases
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 2 February 2021 at 08:47 AM EST. 1 Comment
Canonical today is shipping Ubuntu Core 20 as their minimal, containerized version of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS focused on IoT and embedded uses.

Ubuntu Core as the trimmed down version of Ubuntu is now re-based to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and now supports full-disk encryption, secure device recovery, and other features particularly around increased security.

Ubuntu Core 20 is offered for x86_64 and ARM hardware and is backed by Canonical with ten years of support. According to Canonical, there are already "tens of thousands" of industrial and consumer IoT devices running Ubuntu Core from the likes of Dell, Bosch, and others.

More details on Ubuntu Core as this lightweight version of Ubuntu 20.04 for IoT/embedded can be found via today's announcement on Ubuntu.com.
