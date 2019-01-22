Ubuntu Core 18 Released By Canonical For IoT/Embedded With 10 Year Support Strategy

Canonical this morning announced Ubuntu Core 18, its operating system based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and destined for IoT and embedded appliances and other low-power devices.
Ubuntu Core 18 is based on the Ubuntu 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" Long Term Support stack but is immutable and relies upon signed Snap packages. Besides the engineering changes to cater it for embedded devices with tightened up security, Ubuntu Core 18 is backed by ten years of low-cost commercial support and allowing the enterprise or device manufacturer to manage the update process.
Ubuntu Core 18 has been quietly available since the end of last year but today only officially being announced by Canonical. Ubuntu Core 18 can be downloaded from the Ubuntu IoT area for various low-power x86 and ARM devices. More details on Ubuntu Core 18 via today's press release.
