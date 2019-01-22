Ubuntu Core 18 Released By Canonical For IoT/Embedded With 10 Year Support Strategy
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 22 January 2019 at 09:19 AM EST. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Canonical this morning announced Ubuntu Core 18, its operating system based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and destined for IoT and embedded appliances and other low-power devices.

Ubuntu Core 18 is based on the Ubuntu 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" Long Term Support stack but is immutable and relies upon signed Snap packages. Besides the engineering changes to cater it for embedded devices with tightened up security, Ubuntu Core 18 is backed by ten years of low-cost commercial support and allowing the enterprise or device manufacturer to manage the update process.

Ubuntu Core 18 has been quietly available since the end of last year but today only officially being announced by Canonical. Ubuntu Core 18 can be downloaded from the Ubuntu IoT area for various low-power x86 and ARM devices. More details on Ubuntu Core 18 via today's press release.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu Gets Snappier Video Playback With Chromium Snap For VA-API Acceleration
Mir Made Good Progress Over The Holidays With Porting To Debian & Alpine, ARM Mali
It's Still A Slow Process For Ubuntu Touch Moving To Mir 1.x / Wayland
Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Rolls Out With Keyboard Improvements, Browser Fixes
Canonical Pulled In $110 Million, Down To ~440 Employees During Their Last Fiscal Year
UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Is Being Prepared With On-Screen Keyboard Themes
Popular News This Week
XGI Display Driver Finally On The Linux Kernel Chopping Block
Quake 2 Gets Real-Time Path Tracing Powered By NVIDIA RTX / VK_NV_ray_tracing
ZFS On Linux Landing Workaround For Linux 5.0 Kernel Support
Linux 4.20 Allows Overclockers To Increase The Radeon TDP Power Limit
Mesa 19.0 Can Cut In Half The Amount Of Memory For Team Fortress 2
Inkscape 1.0 Alpha Released For This Leading Open-Source Vector Graphics Program