Mark Shuttleworth Now Plans To Restore Ubuntu's Community Council
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 13 September 2020 at 03:07 PM EDT. 9 Comments
Back on Friday there was Mark Shuttleworth's comments following some friction within the Ubuntu community and uncertainty over roles. After thinking about it over the weekend, he has decided to go ahead and work to reinstate the Ubuntu Community Council.

While the Ubuntu Community Council previously faded away and there are differing views over the motivation of the participants, there has been some renewed interest in having the Community Council around. When running years ago, the Community Council formed the principal community governance body for the Ubuntu project. Members historically were appointed by Mark Shuttleworth and approved by the Ubuntu members. They would meet bi-weekly on IRC to discuss and act on matters.


Mark Shuttleworth announced now that in cooperation with Ubuntu member (and former Community Council member) Walter Lapchynski, they are working to restore the Community Council. Mark wrote:
Having considered it over the weekend, with @wxl’s offer to help run the process, let’s go ahead and call for nominations to the CC. If folks could direct those nominations to @wxl during the rest of September, I will review and put forward the shortlist as usual in the second week of October, and that means we could have a new CC in place by the middle of October.

Which would be great.

Thanks for reminding me @wxl that it’s worth having the group in place even if it isn’t particularly active, it’s a good opportunity for those who do want to drive things forward to do so. There are is a great deal of good work being done, and it would be nice for people to have the CC in place to support that.

Apologies again for having dropped the ball.
