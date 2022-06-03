Ubuntu 22.10 Looking At Replacing WPA With IWD For Linux Wireless

Adding to the list of planned changes for the Ubuntu 22.10 release this October is transitioning from WPA_Supplicant to Intel's IWD daemon for Linux wireless needs.
IWD is the iNet Wireless Daemon maintained by Intel and designed to offer better efficiency and modern features over the commonly used WPA_Supplicant. IWD can integrate with NetworkManager, systemd-networkd, and Intel's ConnMan while all-around is in largely good and mature shape these days. Intel began developing IWD over a half-decade ago.
Back in 2020 Ubuntu developers were looking at IWD to potentially replace WPA_Supplicant. Now for the current Ubuntu 22.10 cycle, that change may finally happen.
Since last month hs been this Ubuntu bug about promoting IWD from the Ubuntu Universe archive into the "main" archive and replacing WPA with IWD as the default wireless service.
Open TODOs are still being looked at and IWD needs to be evaluated more closely by the Ubuntu security team before any final decision is made on having IWD by default in Ubuntu 22.10, but in closely tracking IWD's process the past few years, it stands good chances of happening now this post-LTS cycle.
The basic IWD project site for those interested can be found at kernel.org.
