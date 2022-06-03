Ubuntu 22.10 Looking At Replacing WPA With IWD For Linux Wireless
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 3 June 2022 at 06:08 AM EDT. 6 Comments
UBUNTU --
Adding to the list of planned changes for the Ubuntu 22.10 release this October is transitioning from WPA_Supplicant to Intel's IWD daemon for Linux wireless needs.

IWD is the iNet Wireless Daemon maintained by Intel and designed to offer better efficiency and modern features over the commonly used WPA_Supplicant. IWD can integrate with NetworkManager, systemd-networkd, and Intel's ConnMan while all-around is in largely good and mature shape these days. Intel began developing IWD over a half-decade ago.

Back in 2020 Ubuntu developers were looking at IWD to potentially replace WPA_Supplicant. Now for the current Ubuntu 22.10 cycle, that change may finally happen.

Since last month hs been this Ubuntu bug about promoting IWD from the Ubuntu Universe archive into the "main" archive and replacing WPA with IWD as the default wireless service.


Open TODOs are still being looked at and IWD needs to be evaluated more closely by the Ubuntu security team before any final decision is made on having IWD by default in Ubuntu 22.10, but in closely tracking IWD's process the past few years, it stands good chances of happening now this post-LTS cycle.

The basic IWD project site for those interested can be found at kernel.org.
6 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu's Mir 2.8 Released With Working Towards Hybrid GPU Support
Ubuntu 22.10 Switching To PipeWire For Linux Audio Handling
Ubuntu Desktop Exploring Microsoft Azure AD Integration
"Ubuntu Preview" Makes It Easy To Try The Bleeding-Edge Ubuntu Experience On WSL
Ubuntu's Chromium Snap Now Allows Enabling Native Wayland Support
Ubuntu Core 22 Beta Released For IoT & Edge Devices
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SteamOS 3.2 Released With More Improvements For The Steam Deck
Linux 5.19 Finally Removes Obsolete x86 a.out Support
Distrobox 1.3 Released For Quickly & Easily Firing Up Different Distros On Your System
PulseAudio 16.0 Released With A Variety Of Improvements
Arch Linux's Archinstall 2.5 Released With FIDO2 Support, Other Improvements
Numerous "MM" Improvements Land In Linux 5.19
Arch Linux Hits Top Linux Spot Over Ubuntu In May's Steam Survey
Wayland 1.21 Alpha Finally Introduces High-Resolution Scroll Wheel Support