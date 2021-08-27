Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Schedule Published

While Ubuntu 21.10 isn't being released for another two months, the release schedule for Ubuntu 22.04 has been published that is rather notable in being the next bi-annual long-term support (LTS) release.
The release schedule published today puts the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release as 21 April 2022. That release date isn't really surprising and basically jives with the rhythm and normal release time we've come to expect from Canonical over the better part of the past two decades.
The Ubuntu 22.04 LTS feature freeze is set as 24 February, the UI freeze for 17 March, the beta release on 31 March, and the kernel freeze on 7 April. Again, no real surprises from the dates laid out.
The Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release schedule can be found via the Ubuntu Discourse.
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is expected to ship with GNOME 42 (though could be GNOME 41 if diverted, but Van Vugt has already indicated a desire to see GNOME 42 for this LTS release due to planned changes), this will be the first Ubuntu LTS release with Wayland by default, we'll see if Ubuntu's new desktop installer is fully baked and ready to be the default installer for this LTS version, it remains to be seen what sort of OpenZFS support will be provided for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and there will be a whole lot of other updated packages as usual like Mesa 22.0, PHP 8.1, and others. Stay tuned for the Phoronix coverage of Ubuntu 22.04 development following the October release of Ubuntu 21.10.
