Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Candidate Images For Last Minute Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 19 April 2022 at 09:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish" is set to be officially released this Thursday while available today are the hopefully-final release candidate images.

Announced just now is a call for testing on the Ubuntu 22.04 release candidate images. Canonical's Lukasz Zemczak commented, "From what we're seeing so far things seem to be looking quite nice, so fingers-crossed for those being our final ones!"

These latest RC image builds of Ubuntu 22.04 are available from the Ubuntu ISO Tracker.


Ubuntu 22.04 Beta pulls in many package updates over Ubuntu 21.10, including some GNOME 42 components, now defaults to using GNOME's Wayland session with NVIDIA's driver, GNOME triple buffering patches are included, systemd-oomd integration for out-of-memory handling, adjusting its POWER support baseline, and many other updates. Linux 5.15 LTS is the default kernel of Ubuntu 22.04, GCC 11.2 is the default system compiler, and Mesa 22.0 provides the open-source graphics driver support. Canonical has been working on a new desktop installer for Ubuntu but with the 22.04 LTS release the existing Ubiquity remains the default.

More Ubuntu 22.04 LTS benchmarks will be coming up on Phoronix over the days ahead.
