Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Ready With Mesa 22.0, Early Intel Arc Graphics Enabled & Amber Added
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 6 April 2022 at 08:30 AM EDT. 14 Comments
MESA --
At the end of March Ubuntu 22.04 "Jammy Jellyfish" successfully transitioned from the former Mesa 21.3 series to Mesa 22.0 as the current stable series for these open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers. There are also a few changes to mention with Ubuntu 22.04's Mesa support this LTS cycle.

Mesa 22.0.1 has made it into the Jammy archive as the current latest point release in the Mesa 22.0 series. This is good to see but not at all unexpected given the Mesa 22.0 cycle came with sufficient time for landing Mesa 22.0 into this all important Ubuntu long-term support release.

It is notable though that Ubuntu 22.04's Mesa packaging is carrying a patch for enabling Intel DG2/Alchemist discrete GPU PCI IDs enabled. While Mesa 22.0 out-of-the-box doesn't have those DG2 PCI IDs enabled, Ubuntu 22.04 is doing so to at least provide some level of working support for Intel's Arc Graphics with the Ubuntu 22.04 desktop. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS out-of-the-box is using a Linux 5.15 LTS kernel and patches are needed there too for DG2/Alchemist especially with the amount of i915 DRM patches that landed in 5.16 through 5.18 for further ironing out the Alchemist GPU support.


Intel Introduces The Arc A-Series Mobile Graphics


It remains to be seen just how good the Intel Arc "Alchemist" support will be out of the box on Ubuntu 22.04 until I get my hands on hardware for testing, but with this DG2 patching at least is aiming for some level of support. Given all the ongoing upstream work, for the best performance and features though I'd recommend running Mesa Git and at least Linux 5.17~5.18. But again more specific recommendations once being able to put Intel Arc Graphics through its paces under Linux.

Another Mesa change to mention for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is Mesa-Amber has been added to the archive. Mesa-Amber is for the old Mesa 21.3 branch with support for the old vintage Mesa drivers. That's as part of Mesa classic drivers being retired but will receive whatever little bit of maintenance patches by way of the "Amber" branch. Don't expect much churn with Mesa-Amber but at least those classic old Mesa drivers are there for those interested with the likes of ATI R100/R200 graphics cards.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is due for release on 21 April.
14 Comments
Related News
Mesa 22.1 Open-Source Vulkan Drivers Prepare Support For New Extensions
Mesa 22.0.1 Released With Many Fixes, AMD GFX1037/GFX1036 Backported
"Dozen" Merged Into Mesa For Implementing Vulkan On Direct3D 12
Imagination PowerVR Rogue GPU Vulkan Driver Merged Into Mesa 22.1
Patches Pending That Bring Vulkan 1.3 To Lavapipe
Raspberry Pi "V3D" OpenGL Driver Improving Performance With On-Disk Shader Cache
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Manages To Run Some Battlefield Games
Google Has A Problem With Linux Server Reboots Too Slow Due To Too Many NVMe Drives
Fedora Project Leader Calls Out NVIDIA Over Their Proprietary Linux Drivers
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Beta Released With Many Improvements
Rust GCC Code Generator "rustc_codegen_gcc" Can Now Bootstrap Rustc
Wacom Talks Up Their Linux Support
Steam On Linux For March Drops Down To 1.00%
Lutris 0.5.10 Released With Steam Deck Support