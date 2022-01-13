Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Aiming For GNOME 42, Avoiding GTK4 Where Possible
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 13 January 2022 at 04:42 AM EST. 3 Comments
GNOME --
Ubuntu developers have laid out their GNOME versioning plans for this spring's release of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

While Ubuntu has been behind upstream when it comes to GNOME 40+ packaging, with Ubuntu 21.10 they are on GNOME 40 and for April's release of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS they are planning to get to GNOME 42. They are currently shifting to GNOME Shell 41 and then working on moving to GNOME 42 updates. GNOME 42 will be officially out in March and the plan is for that new upstream release to be powering this next Ubuntu Long Term Support release.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS though will be trying to avoid the GTK4 toolkit where possible and stick to the proven GTK3. Due to many GNOME components not yet being ported over to GTK4 or only being ported for this current cycle, they are concerned about sufficient testing. They will be focusing on updating GNOME application components for those still on GTK3. Concerns are also raised over applications this cycle switching to libadwaita and current theming/coloring issues there right now.

So long story short for this all-important Ubuntu 22.04 Long Term Support release they are aiming for the GNOME 42 desktop and focusing on the GNOME components still relying on GTK3.

More details on the Ubuntu Discourse by Sebastien Bacher.
3 Comments
Related News
GNOME Shell & Mutter Prepare For GNOME 42 Alpha With Exciting Improvements
GNOME On Wayland Lands Improved Handling For Direct Scanout Support
GNOME 42 Lands DMA-BUF Feedback Support For Better Multi-GPU, Proper Direct Scanout
Libadwaita 1.0 Released For Kicking Off A New Year Of GNOME App Development
GNOME's Mutter Lands Some Fixes For Hybrid Laptop Graphics Crashes
GNOME's Wayland Session Shows Potential For Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fast Kernel Headers v2 Posted - Speeds Up Clang-Built Linux Kernel Build By ~88%
Firefox 95 vs. Chrome 97 Browser Performance On Linux
MGLRU Is A Very Enticing Enhancement For Linux In 2022
Linux 5.16's Great Features Include FUTEX2, Folios, AMD Rembrandt, Intel AMX & Much More
PipeWire 0.3.43 Released With Many Fixes
Fedora 36 Looking To Move Users Away From Legacy "ifcfg" Network Scripts
The Networking Changes For Linux 5.17 Are Very Exciting
Wine 7.0's Many Features From Better Theming To Improved HiDPI To New Joystick Driver