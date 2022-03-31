Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Beta Released With Many Improvements

In working toward the official Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish" release on 21 April, today Canonical and the Ubuntu community have announced the beta release.
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Beta is out today for Ubuntu / Ubuntu Server / Ubuntu Cloud as well as downstreams like Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, UbuntuKylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu.
Ubuntu 22.04 Beta pulls in many package updates over Ubuntu 21.10, including some GNOME 42 components, now defaults to using GNOME's Wayland session with NVIDIA's driver, GNOME triple buffering patches are included, systemd-oomd integration for out-of-memory handling, retiring the partner archive, adjusting its POWER support baseline, and many other updates.
On the kernel side, Linux 5.15 is in use due to its Long Term Support (LTS) status upstream. This is a bit unfortunate with Linux 5.17 already stable and there being a plethora of improvements across 5.16~5.17, most of which aren't back-ported to to Jammy's 5.15 kernel build. GCC 11.2 is the system compiler and Mesa 22.0 should also make it into Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
Downloads and more details on today's Ubuntu 22.04 beta release via ubuntu-announce.
