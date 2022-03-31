Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Beta Released With Many Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 31 March 2022 at 01:58 PM EDT. 9 Comments
UBUNTU --
In working toward the official Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish" release on 21 April, today Canonical and the Ubuntu community have announced the beta release.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Beta is out today for Ubuntu / Ubuntu Server / Ubuntu Cloud as well as downstreams like Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, UbuntuKylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu.

Ubuntu 22.04 Beta pulls in many package updates over Ubuntu 21.10, including some GNOME 42 components, now defaults to using GNOME's Wayland session with NVIDIA's driver, GNOME triple buffering patches are included, systemd-oomd integration for out-of-memory handling, retiring the partner archive, adjusting its POWER support baseline, and many other updates.


On the kernel side, Linux 5.15 is in use due to its Long Term Support (LTS) status upstream. This is a bit unfortunate with Linux 5.17 already stable and there being a plethora of improvements across 5.16~5.17, most of which aren't back-ported to to Jammy's 5.15 kernel build. GCC 11.2 is the system compiler and Mesa 22.0 should also make it into Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

Downloads and more details on today's Ubuntu 22.04 beta release via ubuntu-announce.
9 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Default To Wayland With NVIDIA For v510+ Driver
Ubuntu Talks Up Faster KDE Snaps, But Still Takes A While For Cold Apps To Launch
cPanel 102 Is Ready With Full Ubuntu LTS Support
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS To Carry GNOME Triple Buffering Support
Vodafone + Canonical Working On A "Cloud Smartphone"
Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS Released With Hardware Enablement Stack From Ubuntu 21.10
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Has A Problem With Linux Server Reboots Too Slow Due To Too Many NVMe Drives
GNOME 42 Released With Many Improvements From Wayland To GTK4 Porting
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
AMD Making It Easier To Switch To Their New P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Driver
Improved Arch Linux Installer Experience Being Readied With Archinstall 2.4-RC1
The Switch Has Been Made From C89 To C11/GNU11 With Linux 5.18
DXVK 1.10.1 Released With Initial Support For Shared Resources, Game Fixes
libdisplay-info Started To Address The Wayland Fragmentation Around EDID/DisplayID