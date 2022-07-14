An Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Fix Is Coming For A Very Annoying & Serious APT Problem

Recently on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS I've noticed that after installing dependencies for a number of benchmarks that the Ubuntu Linux installation is simply broken... I can start off with a clean install of Ubuntu 22.04 desktop but then after installing the dependencies for a number of tests, the Ubuntu installation is effectively unusable until going back and reinstalling numerous default packages. The desktop is no longer installed, networking support was dropped, and many other packages went missing. It turns out it's due to problematic and unintentional APT package management behavior that is now being fixed.I was quite puzzled at first what was going on with how a simple apt install was leading to such a broken system but difficult to debug with the process being scripted/automated for the testing and when going to check on the system to find the Ubuntu desktop rebooted and just at the console and without networking support, etc. That was happening on several systems across multiple clean installs. It turns out the issue is due to APT and currently propagates itself if running sudo apt install libudev1 if running a clean install of Ubuntu 22.04 prior to applying stable release updates.



Running this simple command unattended or without paying much attention on a clean Ubuntu 22.04 LTS desktop install could leave your system in a thrashed state.