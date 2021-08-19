Ubuntu 21.10 Likely Sticking To The GNOME 40 Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 19 August 2021 at 05:39 AM EDT. 3 Comments
UBUNTU --
While Ubuntu normally ships with the very latest GNOME desktop version issued just before release time, with Ubuntu 21.04 they stuck to GNOME 3.38 rather than punting early to GNOME 40. In the Ubuntu 21.10 development packages they since migrated to GNOME 40 but now it looks like they will be sticking to that and not pulling ahead to the near-final GNOME 41.

GNOME 41 will be out in September (as usual) as the latest half-year update to this open-source desktop. Especially being one cycle ahead of an LTS release, normally Ubuntu's desktop would very much be on the latest and greatest GNOME version at the time, but that doesn't look like it will be the case for Ubuntu 21.10.

When asked about the GNOME version for Ubuntu 21.10 for knowing whether to work on chery-picking fixes to back-port to GNOME 40, Canonical's Sebastien Bacher wrote this morning:
Ideally we would have updated to 41 but feature freeze is today and we didn’t really have the resources available for the update. If you want to update some components please do, otherwise we can still request exceptions for selected updates

So due to lack of desktop resources this cycle, it's looking like GNOME 40 is it for this next Ubuntu release but with the possibility of some individual GNOME 41 components being pulled in.

GNOME 41 is currently up to a beta state but the release candidate is coming down in early September while the official GNOME 41 release is planned for 22 September. The GNOME 41 cycle has been relatively quiet with not too many big changes but some items worth mentioning like libadwaita.
3 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 21.10 Systemd To Finally Ship With Cgroup v2 By Default
Mesa 21.0, Linux 5.11 Prepared For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Updates
Xubuntu 21.10 To Ship Some More GNOME Apps, Drops Pidgin
Ubuntu Touch Planning Path For VoLTE/4G Support
Canonical Has Been Weathering The Pandemic Well: Turned A Profit, Back Above 500 Employees
Ubuntu Touch OTA-18 Released - Still Using Ubuntu 16.04, 20.04 Migration Ongoing
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian 11 Is Releasing This Weekend With Many Improvements
DXVK-Native Sees First Release For Easing Direct3D-To-Vulkan Game Porting On Linux
elementary OS 6.0 Released For A Meticulously Crafted Linux Desktop
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Released
Thunderbird 91 Released With Big Improvements For This Open-Source Mail Client
Microsoft & Others Form The eBPF Foundation
Reverse Engineering & Bring-Up Of Linux On The Apple Silicon M1 Continues
Linux Turning Off The Light - The LightNVM Subsystem To Be Removed