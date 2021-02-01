Canonical Aiming For A New Desktop Installer With Ubuntu 21.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 1 February 2021 at 02:04 PM EST. 7 Comments
UBUNTU --
Canonical has been working on developing a new desktop installer built around Google's Flutter toolkit and they aim to introduce it later this year in Ubuntu 21.10.

The past few years there has been talk of overhauling Ubuntu's desktop installer as "Ubiquity-NG" and in particular leveraging Curtin and Subiquity efforts that went in to Ubuntu's new server installer that has been in use for the past three years. That Curtin-based installer is finally close to entering the spotlight with plans to make it the new desktop installer with Ubuntu 21.10.

The new installer leverages Curtin as is used by Subiquity to provide more unified Ubuntu install infrastructure across desktops and servers. The user-interface of the new desktop installer will be using Flutter, which Canonical has been working with Google on for supporting under Linux.


This new Ubuntu desktop installer will be available in Ubuntu 21.10 though not necessarily replacing Ubiquity -- the existing installer will remain available at least for the 21.10 cycle. The hope is to have this new installer ready to go and fully tuned by the time of Ubuntu 22.04 given that it's a Long Term Support release.

The brief plans of pushing the new Ubuntu installer for the 21.10 cycle were laid out on the Ubuntu Discourse.
7 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 21.04 To Turn On LTO Optimizations For Its Packages
Ubuntu 21.04 Will Try To Use Wayland By Default
UBports Aiming For An Exciting 2021 With Ubuntu Touch
Ubuntu 21.04 To Stick With GNOME 3.38 Desktop
Ubuntu 21.04 To Expand The Use Of Phased Package Updates
Ubuntu 21.04 Will Finally Stop Making New Home Directories World-Readable
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Pyston 2.1 Is Blowing Past Python 3.8/3.9 Performance
Ubuntu 21.04 Will Try To Use Wayland By Default
GNOME 40 Alpha Released
Intel Announces Iris Xe Desktop Graphics For OEMs
Linux Kernel Orphans Itanium Support, Linus Torvalds Acknowledges Its Death
GNU C Library 2.33 Should Be Out Soon - And It's Very Exciting Due To "HWCAPS"
Intel Has A New Driver For Linux 5.12: Reporting Your Laptop's Hinge/Keyboard Angle
Mozilla Firefox 85.0 Now Available As First 2021 Release