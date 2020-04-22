Ubuntu 20.04's Server Installer Sees Last Minute Work To Better Handle Linux RAID Installs
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 22 April 2020 at 02:38 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is due for release on Thursday and it's seen a last minute upgrade to its "Subiquity" server installer.

Ubuntu's Subiquity server installer has been around for almost three years but Ubuntu 20.04 is the first Long Term Support release where it's the default and in fact the classic Debian Installer image is no more for this release. As such, Ubuntu 20.04 marks the point at which Subiquity will be the server installer used much more in the enterprise.

Subiquity at first was quite rough around the edges but has improved with time and 20.04 now marks the first release where the DI installer was required to focus on Subiquity.

The last minute update this week is Subiquity 20.04.2. Besides having last minute fixes (including a number of auto-install fixes) and pulling in a new version of Curtin, there is a new feature in that there is support for installing and maintaining multiple boot volumes for UEFI/BIOS booting systems. This support for multiple boot volumes is in regards to this 14 month old bug report over supporting multiple EFI system partitions (ESPs) at installation. This work in particular is to help deal with installing Ubuntu to Linux software RAID arrays and properly booting.

Michael Hudson-Doyle wrote yesterday in closing that bug report over handling of multiple ESPs, "It's very very late but this is landing for focal."

Ubuntu Server 20.04 LTS is set to debut on Thursday with the Linux 5.4 kernel by default, PHP 7.4 and Python 3.8 along with many other package updates, and a plethora of other improvements especially if going from Ubuntu 18.04 to this newest long-term support release.
Add A Comment
Related News
Ubuntu Begins Offering A Rolling Release Kernel For The Amazon Cloud
ZFS/Zsys Code Seeing Important Performance Fix Ahead Of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Watch Out: Microsoft Windows WSL1 Currently Borked With Ubuntu 20.04
Canonical Contributing Upstream Improvements To Plymouth Ahead Of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Dell XPS Ice Lake Taking A Wallop On Ubuntu 20.04
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ASUS Releases Graphics Card That Could Actually Be Great For Open-Source NVIDIA Fans
Rust-Written Redox OS Booting The 128-Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
OpenJDK 15 To Have Better Out-Of-The-Box Performance
Fedora 32 Delayed From Releasing Next Week Due To Bugs
AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Amassing Improvements For Linux 5.8
GNOME's Mutter Lands Fullscreen Unredirect Support For Wayland
Seven Changes We've Been Waiting On That You Will Not Find In Linux 5.7
An Intel Engineer Has Another Optimization For Possible Performance Degradation On Linux