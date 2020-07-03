Ubuntu 20.10 Moving Ahead In Restricting Access To dmesg
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 3 July 2020 at 01:18 AM EDT. 3 Comments
UBUNTU --
Following the discussions last month over restricting access to dmesg / kernel logs on Ubuntu in matching the behavior of other Linux distributions for better security practices, Ubuntu 20.10 indeed is moving forward with these plans where dmesg access would require root privileges.

In recent times more Linux distributions have been restricting access to dmesg over the possibility of kernel addresses being leaked or other potentially sensitive bits while as it stands now on Ubuntu there is free reign on multi-user systems to have unprivileged users read dmesg output.

Canonical's Seth Forshee commented their security team is in agreement with this work and they have made the change for their Linux 5.7/5.8 kernel trees. The Linux 5.7~5.8 kernel update will hit the Ubuntu 20.10 development repository in the next few weeks. CONFIG_SECURITY_DMESG_RESTRICT is being set to enable this restriction.
3 Comments
Related News
EGMDE Is Still Being Hacked On As A Lightweight Mir Desktop
Dell To Begin Shipping Ubuntu 20.04 LTS On Their Latest XPS Developer Edition
Ubuntu 20.10 Looking At Restricting Access To Kernel Logs With dmesg
Ubuntu 18.04's Heavily Patched Kernel Opens Door To Lockdown Bypass, Breaks Secure Boot
Ubuntu's Ubiquity Installer Begins Adding ZFS Encryption Support
Performing Automated Server Installs With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
In 2020 The Linux Kernel Is Still Seeing Driver Work For The Macintosh II
Linux To Begin Tightening Up Ability To Write To CPU MSRs From User-Space
An Early Benchmark Of The NVIDIA CUDA GPU Performance On WSL2
Fedora Developers Restart Talk Over Using Nano As The Default Text Editor
Another Intel 4K + GNOME Optimization Yields 5% Faster Render Times, 10% Lower Power Use
There's A Proposal To Switch Fedora 33 On The Desktop To Using Btrfs
Google Posts Patches So The Linux Kernel Can Be LTO-Optimized By Clang
RHEL Deprecating The Virt-Manager UI In Favor Of The Cockpit Web Console