In addition to working on easy ZFS encryption for Ubuntu 20.10, the Ubiquity installer in its latest code for this next Ubuntu Linux release is now enabling TRIM by default for all Zpools.
A change made to the latest Ubiquity desktop installer for Ubuntu 20.10 flips on auto trim for all ZFS pools by default. The change is just passing the "autotrim=on" mount option when creating the Zpool during the installation process.
The autotrim=on option is the means of enabling TRIM automatically rather than having to run the zpool trim command.
It was just last year that OpenZFS/ZFSOnLinux landed TRIM support for helping solid-state drive performance while patches have been available longer.
It will be interesting to see all what is accomplished on the ZFS front in time for Ubuntu 20.10's release this October.
Add A Comment