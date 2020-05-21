Ubuntu 20.10 Installer With ZFS Will Enable TRIM By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 21 May 2020 at 03:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
In addition to working on easy ZFS encryption for Ubuntu 20.10, the Ubiquity installer in its latest code for this next Ubuntu Linux release is now enabling TRIM by default for all Zpools.

A change made to the latest Ubiquity desktop installer for Ubuntu 20.10 flips on auto trim for all ZFS pools by default. The change is just passing the "autotrim=on" mount option when creating the Zpool during the installation process.

The autotrim=on option is the means of enabling TRIM automatically rather than having to run the zpool trim command.

It was just last year that OpenZFS/ZFSOnLinux landed TRIM support for helping solid-state drive performance while patches have been available longer.

It will be interesting to see all what is accomplished on the ZFS front in time for Ubuntu 20.10's release this October.
Add A Comment
Related News
Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 Released With The Switch Finally To Unity 8 / Lomiri
Ubuntu's Server Installer Was Mistakenly Leaking Encrypted Storage Passphrase To Its Log
Ubuntu Studio Making Good Progress On Their Transition To KDE Plasma
Canonical Developers Preparing For More ZFS Improvements In Ubuntu 20.10
Ubuntu 20.10 "Groovy Gorilla" Open For Development
Ubuntu 20.10 Might Be The "Groovy Gorilla"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft President Brad Smith Acknowledges They Were Previously Wrong On Open-Source
Microsoft Announces Direct3D 12 For Linux / WSL2
AMD Rethinks Decision And Will Open-Source Most Of Radeon Rays 4.0
Upstream Linux Developers Against "-O3" Optimizing The Kernel
Radeon Rays 4.0 Released - Adds Vulkan While Dropping OpenCL, No Longer Open-Source
LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha 1 Released With Its Skia + Vulkan Rendering
100+ Linux Benchmarks Between The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs. Intel Core i7 1065G7
Enlightenment 0.24 Released