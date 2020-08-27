Ubuntu To Try Again In Switching IPTables To Use Nftables Backend

Distributions like Fedora already switched to Nftables in the past, Debian is now on it, and Ubuntu 20.10 should be ready for it. Nftables as a packet filtering/classification framework for filtering network traffic is very stable at this point and addresses issues with IPTables. Nftables is generally regarded as being faster than IPTables, provide better rule-set handling, API benefits, more extensible, and other advantages.
Balint Reczey of Canonical announced that next week they plan to switch IPTables to use the NFTables back-end. Now that the issues have been overcome from during their Ubuntu 20.04 attempt, it should be smooth sailing next week. The default value can be changed but most software (including LXD) should now have full support for NFtables. Details in this mailing list post.