Just days after Canonical shipped the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS "Focal Fossa" release, Ubuntu 20.10 "Groovy Gorilla" is now open for development.
Canonical's Lukasz Zemczak of the Foundations Team announced this morning that the Groovy Gorilla (Ubuntu 20.10) is open for development and auto syncing of packages from Debian will soon begin. So now that the usual announcement is out there, it's time to begin on this next Ubuntu cycle.
The current release schedule puts the feature freeze at 27 August, the UI freeze on 17 September, the beta on 1 October, the kernel freeze on 8 October, and the actual release to occur on 22 October.
Let us know in the forums what you hope to see out of Ubuntu 20.10. Personally I am expecting further work on OpenZFS, the potential that now the LTS is past that they will re-enable the Wayland session by default for GNOME, and continuing to push along with Snaps. It will be interesting to see the direction they push in now post-LTS, especially with Ubuntu 20.04 being arguably one of the best releases in recent memory. On the version front, Ubuntu 20.10 should have the GCC 10 compiler, GNOME 3.38 for the desktop, Mesa ~20.1 for the OpenGL/Vulkan drivers, and more than likely be riding on the Linux 5.8 kernel.
