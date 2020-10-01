Ubuntu 20.10 Beta Released For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 1 October 2020 at 08:26 PM EDT. 1 Comment
UBUNTU --
The Ubuntu 20.10 "Groovy Gorilla" beta is now available for testing of Ubuntu Desktop / Cloud / Server products as well as derivatives like Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu.

Ubuntu 20.10 is due for its official release on 22 October while the beta serves as the prime opportunity for testing it to avoid any last minute snafus. Ubuntu 20.10 is riding high atop the stable Linux 5.8 kernel, migrated to the GCC 10 compiler this cycle, Active Directory support was added to the installer, continued work on the opt-in ZFS root file-system support, restricting access to dmesg, and on the desktop side is rounded out by the recently released GNOME 3.38 that has many improvements in its own right.

Ubuntu 20.10 beta images along with spins of all the other flavors can be found available for download from the mailing list announcement.

Next week meanwhile will mark the kernel freeze for Ubuntu 20.10 along with the non-language-pack translation deadline. On 15 October is the final freeze and release candidate while the official release will then come a week later on 22 October.
1 Comment
Related News
Dell XPS With Intel Tiger Lake + Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Goes On Sale - Benchmarks Coming
Mir 2.1 Released With Some New Protocol Support, Many Fixes
Lenovo Announces 27 Systems To Ship With Ubuntu Pre-Installed
Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released With More Phones Supported, UI Improvements
Mark Shuttleworth Now Plans To Restore Ubuntu's Community Council
Mark Shuttleworth Comments Following Ubuntu Community Friction, Uncertainty
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
Apple Open-Sources Swift System, Adds Linux Support
AMD Sends Out Linux Kernel Support For Van Gogh APUs - Confirms DDR5 Memory, VCN3
Firefox Nightly Flips On New JIT "Warp" Code For Greater JavaScript Performance
Lenovo Announces 27 Systems To Ship With Ubuntu Pre-Installed
NetBSD Changes Its Default X11 Window Manager After Two Decades
Fedora 33 Beta Released With Big Changes From LTO To Btrfs