Canonical this afternoon published Ubuntu 20.04.4 as the newest point release to their current Long Term Support (LTS) series.
Besides including all stable release updates to this point on the install media for convenient installation, Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS is useful in that it now offers a newer hardware enablement "HWE" stack. This hardware enablement stack is updated Linux kernel, Mesa, and related bits as shipped by Ubuntu 21.10. So now with Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS it's possible to be running off that Linux 5.13 kernel and Mesa 21.2 for a better open-source graphics experience especially but in general newer hardware platforms stand to gain from the newer kernel as well as for newer peripheral driver support, etc. Those not wanting to use the new HWE stack such as on certified server platforms can continue using the older kernel.
Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS is available across their desktop, server, and cloud offerings along with other opt-in spins like Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, Lubuntu, and Ubuntu Studio.
Downloads and more details on today's Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS release via the announcement. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS as the next major Ubuntu LTS release is due out on 21 April.
