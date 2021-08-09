Mesa 21.0, Linux 5.11 Prepared For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Updates

Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS is expected later this month as the next point release to the "Focal Fossa" long-term support cycle. With this update comes the hardware enablement stack from Ubuntu 21.04 which in turn means Linux 5.11 and Mesa 21.0 graphics support is available as package updates now.
Working their way out as Ubuntu 20.04 LTS updates are many Focal package changes in preparing for this month's Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS point release. Most notable is the Linux 5.11 kernel and Mesa 21.0 for the open-source GPU drivers support.
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS last year originally shipped with Linux 5.4 and then with the hardware enablement updates from Ubuntu 20.10 moved to Linux 5.8 with 20.04.2 LTS. Now in moving to the packages back-ported from Ubuntu 21.04, Linux 5.11 is the next available HWE update. This is good news not only for the open-source GPU driver support but all of the other hardware support improvements and other new kernel features that landed in those succeeding kernel versions.
The schedule puts the tentative Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS release date at 19 August while subject to change depending upon how QA and other preparations go over the days ahead.
Ubuntu 21.10 meanwhile is still progressing well for introduction in October as the next (non-LTS) update with even fresher Linux hardware support and new additions.
