Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS Released With Fixes, Newer Hardware Enablement Stack

After a slight delay, Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS is available today as the newest point release for the current Ubuntu Linux long-term support release.
As usual, Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS is primarily made up of re-spun images offering the latest security/bug fixes installed. Additionally, it offers the latest hardware enablement (HWE) stack for ensuring Ubuntu LTS continues working on the newest hardware.
In the case of Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, it offers up the hardware enablement packages of Ubuntu 21.04 -- primarily, Linux 5.11 and Mesa 21.0. This is good news for Ubuntu LTS users especially around the newer open-source graphics drivers but having Linux 5.11 over Linux 5.8 is also good news for users in terms of newer kernel functionality plus better hardware support across the board. The non-HWE components remain available for those not minding the older software stack -- that "GA" stack remains the default for Ubuntu Server 20.04.3 LTS.
Kubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu Budgie 20.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 20.04.3 LTS, Lubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu Kylin 20.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu Studio 20.04.3 LTS, and Xubuntu 20.04.3 LTS are all updated and available.
The release announcement along with download links for Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS via the mailing list.
