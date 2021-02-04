The second point release to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is now officially released. Notable with Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS is the new hardware enablement (HWE) stack that brings the Linux kernel, Mesa, and related components from Ubuntu 20.10, which means better hardware support that tends to be most notable around better open-source graphics support.
Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS is available this evening across the entire Ubuntu portfolio from desktop to cloud as well as participating Ubuntu flavors. The HWE stack is enabled by default for improving the newer hardware support. The HWE stack is by default with the Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS desktop while Ubuntu Server sticks to the existing general availability (non-HWE) stack by default but users can opt for the newer kernel at boot time. This HWE stack is back-ported from what is currently offered in Ubuntu 20.10.
Besides the new HWE stack, Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS incorporates all the stable release updates to this point in the Focal Fossa cycle for having a smaller update delta post-install. These updates provide many bug fixes, security fixes, and more.
The Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS release announcement can be read on the Ubuntu mailing list. Those wanting to download Ubuntu 20.04.2 straight away can head over to releases.ubuntu.com.
Ubuntu 21.04 as the next non-LTS Ubuntu feature release is due out on meanwhile on 22 April.
1 Comment