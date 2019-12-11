Ubuntu Server 20.04 LTS To Retire Their Old Debian Installer To Focus On Subiquity
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 11 December 2019 at 01:19 AM EST.
UBUNTU --
Introduced back in Ubuntu Server 17.10 and improved upon since has been "Subiquity" as a new Ubuntu Server install option rather than their classic installer derived from Debian. But with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, they will be dropping that Debian Installer based option and focusing solely on their modern "Subiquity" server installer option.

Canonical's Michael Hudson Doyle has laid out their plans for the server installer for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS that involve just supporting their new/current installer and dropping the old Debian Installer option.

As part of the new disclosure this week, for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS the server installer is expected to add auto-install support for automated/unattended installations, a resilient installation option, support for SSH'ing into an installer session, and VTOC partition table support for IBM s390x.

Other features missing from the Subiquity installer that are supported in Debian Installer but not deemed blockers for 20.04 LTS are supporting OEM server configurations, a dedicated recovery mode, and support for mounting iSCSI volumes.

More details on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS server installer plans via this Discourse post. Back during the Ubuntu 17.10/18.xx days, the Ubuntu Server Subiquity installer was incredibly rough and missing many features, but with time has largely gotten into shape for being a competent text-based server OS installer.
