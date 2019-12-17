Canonical is soliciting desktop and server users to participate in a brief survey for helping to focus their work on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and moving forward.
Users of all ranks are being asked to participate in this survey through early January. The results should help focus their work for the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release due out in April.
Their Ubuntu 18.04 LTS survey resulted in Ubuntu minimal images for Docker. MicroK8s, a corporate desktop install, and other features as a result of user-feedback.
Those wanting to participate in this Ubuntu survey can do so via Google Forms.
