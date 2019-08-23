Ubuntu Planning To Drop Qt4 & Its Dependencies Ahead Of 20.04 LTS
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 23 August 2019 at 12:03 AM EDT. 2 Comments
UBUNTU --
With Qt 6 becoming an increasing development focus and Qt 5 already seven years old, Ubuntu developers are looking at finally removing Qt 4 ahead of their 20.04 Long-Term Support release.

In order to avoid supporting Qt4 for years to come while most Qt software has already been ported to Qt5 sans some old KDE components and the like, Ubuntu developers are planning to ensure Qt4 is completely removed in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS due out next April. Ubuntu 19.10 is the last planned release with Qt4 packages present.

There still are various Qt4 and KDE4 packages remaining, but either they need to be ported to Qt5 over the next couple of months or they will be dropped from Ubuntu. Once Ubuntu 19.10 is released in October and 20.04 LTS development opens is when they plan to carry out the death sentence to Qt4.

More details via this mailing list post.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 Released With Device Fixes, Support For Draft Messages
Mir 1.4 Released With Fix For GTK3, Support For Exclusive Zones
Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 Is Now Available For Testing
Ubuntu's Yaru Desktop Theme Seeing Updates - Big Update Against GTK's Latest Adwaita
Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Released - Switches To Using 19.04's Linux 5.0 HWE
Canonical Confirms Their Experimental ZFS Plans For The Ubuntu 19.10 Desktop
Popular News This Week
Building The Default x86_64 Linux Kernel In Just 16 Seconds
QEMU 4.1 Released With Many ARM, MIPS & x86 Additions
AMD Bulldozer/Jaguar CPUs Will No Longer Advertise RdRand Support Under Linux
A POWER'ful Announcement Is Expected Tomorrow Changing The Open-Source Landscape
Microsoft's Component Firmware Update Is Their Latest Short-Sighted Spec
Linux 5.3 Kernel Yielding The Best Performance Yet For AMD EPYC "Rome" CPU Performance