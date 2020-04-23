Ubuntu 20.04 "Focal Fossa" is now available as the distribution's newest long-term support release.
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on the desktop is shipping with GNOME 3.36 and its plethora of improvements, improved OpenZFS support as an experimental option, the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel and the many improvements the new kernel brings, WireGuard VPN support, and a wealth of other package updates.
Ubuntu 20.04 has turned out quite nice and on the sever side is also in good shape with improvements to its Subiquity installer, PHP 7.4, no more Python 2, and all of the other latest server software components.
From my Ubuntu 20.04 desktop and server testing in recent weeks I've been quite pleased with how it has come together. More Ubuntu 20.04 benchmarks soon on Phoronix.
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS official ISO images can be downloaded from releases.ubuntu.com.
