As part of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS exclusively using its newer "Subiquity" server installer is a new means of supporting automated installations of the operating system in a server environment.
With no longer relying upon the Debian Installer for the Ubuntu Server, the Subiquity-based means of automated server installs is no longer using DE pre-seeding but Subiquity consumes a YAML-based install configuration.
This new means of Ubuntu automated server installs is completely unattended and will assume default values for any unconfigured options. Well, the exception of needing an autoinstall option passed as a boot parameter otherwise a prompt will be issued before wiping disks.
For those interested in carrying out Ubuntu Server automated installs, see this Ubuntu Discourse blog post by Canonical's Michael Hudson Doyle that outlines this new 20.04+ process.
