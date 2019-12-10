Ubuntu 19.10.1 Released For Raspberry Pi
Ubuntu 19.10.1 has been released as an unscheduled re-spin of Ubuntu 19.10 Eoan Ermine for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3 / 4 ARM single-board computers.

As reported a month ago, Canonical has been working to improve the Raspberry Pi 4 support and that in turn led to these Ubuntu 19.10 re-spins catered towards the popular ARM SBCs.

Ubuntu on the Raspberry Pi 4 had an issue with the 4GB version where the USB ports didn't end up working unless limiting the system RAM to 3GB. There were also some other kinks in the Ubuntu Raspberry Pi support to address.

As such, updated images are now available. Updated Ubuntu Server 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu Core images for the Raspberry Pi boards is expected in the near future too.

These new Ubuntu images plus more thermally efficient firmware for the Raspberry Pi 4 should vastly improve the user experience while the Raspberry Pi Foundation continues investing in their Debian-based Raspbian as the default OS stack for these ~$35 ARM boards.
