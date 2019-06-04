Ubuntu 19.10's ZFS TODO List Goes Public - A Lot To Of Work Left
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 4 June 2019 at 09:14 AM EDT. 11 Comments
We've been quite eager to see what happens around Ubuntu 19.10's ZFS support with their plumbing this out-of-tree file-system into their new desktop installer and a lot of other Ubuntu happenings around ZFS. There is now at least a public TODO list/board outlining some of their ZFS work for the Ubuntu 19.10 Eoan Ermine cycle.

Among their ZFS action items for Ubuntu 19.10 are getting their GRUB menu integration changes upstream, initramfs changes around ZFS handling upstream, various bits around handling the different ZFS pools at boot time, working on the command-line experience around ZFS/Zsys management, automating snapshots, and testing/benchmarking to ensure everything works as expected. Also being worked on is transitioning to the new ZFS On Linux 0.8 code-base and the many features it brings.

Other ZFS Ubuntu items on their agenda but not necessarily for 19.10 include a GUI experience, release upgrade integration, Nautilus snapshot management from the file manager, backups integration, integration with APT, disk encryption integration, server integration, and more complex ZFS partitioning.

The current TODO list can be found here.
