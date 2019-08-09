Ubuntu's Yaru Desktop Theme Seeing Updates - Big Update Against GTK's Latest Adwaita

Canonical's designers have been working to update their Yaru desktop theme ahead of the upcoming Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" release.
There has been a "huge" re-base to Ubuntu's Yaru theme against the latest upstream Adwaita theme featured in the latest GTK tool-kit.
One of the big focuses has been trying to avoid current problems with Yaru around customization theme issues and application developers having to target so many different theme variants.
The updated Yaru landed in master at the start of the week and they expect it to be released "soon" and thus should still land in time for Ubuntu 19.10.
No screenshots of the updated Ubuntu desktop theme were provided, but we'll give it a whirl once it reaches a PPA or updates-testing. Canonical's Carlo Lobrano ended the update with, "We kept the distinctive Yaru traits and reduced some big differences from Adwaita, so that (hopefully) GNOME application developers won’t find as many surprises as they had in the past, and we think that this is important. We will also take part in the next GUADEC, where Vendor Themes will be discussed again, and we will try to give our best in future developments."
