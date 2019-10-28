With Ubuntu 19.10 it's the first time we have seen the Radeon gaming performance under a GNOME Wayland session match or exceed the performance found under the default GNOME X.Org session.
Ubuntu 19.10 is in good shape for (X)Wayland gaming on AMD Radeon graphics with Linux 5.3, Mesa 19.2.1, X.Org Server 1.20.5, and GNOME 3.34... Normally when we run tests of X.Org vs. Wayland gaming (with XWayland being called in turn most often), we normally are used to seeing the performance coming up short.
But with Ubuntu 19.10 it's the first time where near universally the performance is on-par to X.Org or in a few cases even slightly faster than the traditional default session. It's an exciting sight to see!
While exciting and the Ubuntu 19.10 support with Wayland is in good shape thanks to upstream GNOME 3.34, aiming for Wayland-by-default (again) on Ubuntu isn't expected until Ubuntu 20.10. Stay tuned for more Ubuntu 19.10 benchmarks shortly on Phoronix.
