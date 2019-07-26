Ubuntu 19.10 Development Continues With Latest GNOME Updates, ZFS, Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 26 July 2019
Two months from today marks the beta and kernel freezes for the Ubuntu 19.10 release while in less than one month is already the feature freeze. Canonical developers and others within the Ubuntu community remain quite busy this summer working on this "Eoan Ermine" release and is of particular importance with next cycle being the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS swing.

For those wondering what developers are currently working on for Ubuntu 19.10, this public Trello board continues to be maintained by Canonical. Some of the current Ubuntu 19.10 happenings are:

- Pulling in the latest GNOME 3.33 development components in preparation for a smooth transition to GNOME 3.34.

- Improving the experience for running NVIDIA graphics on the Ubuntu desktop. These include Nouveau bugs, beginning to ship new NVIDIA Linux driver release updates in their repository, and different desktop bugs with their binary driver.

- All of their ZFS On Linux integration work and their new Zsys daemon, integrating a root ZFS file-system option into their Ubiquity installer, etc.

- Potentially creating a new Plymouth boot splash screen to go along with their new flicker-free boot experience support they've pulled into Ubuntu 19.10.

- Continued work by Daniel and others on addressing upstream GNOME performance problems.

- Various kernel live-patching experience improvements.

- Shipping the latest Chrome/Chromium, Firefox, and Thunderbird releases.

Personally I am most excited for the upstream GNOME performance optimizations and also seeing how they will ultimately position their ZFS play.

What are you most excited for in Ubuntu 19.10 or hoping to see?
