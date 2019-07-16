Ubuntu 19.10 To Ship With Flicker-Free Boot Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 16 July 2019 at 10:54 AM EDT. 10 Comments
UBUNTU --
Thanks to the upstream work achieved by Red Hat engineers working on Fedora the past few cycles, Ubuntu 19.10 should have a flicker-free boot experience.

Ubuntu 19.10 is in the process of picking up packages for the flicker-free boot experience that was led by Red Hat engineers like Hans de Goede for delivering a very polished boot experience particularly when booting in UEFI mode and also with supported graphics driver configurations, which for now is best with the Intel DRM code.

Red Hat contributed fixes/improvements to the upstream Linux kernel, the Plymouth boot splash screen, pushing along Intel Fastboot, and related infrastructure work.

Ultimately this allows the boot process to complete without any unnecessary mode-sets/flickers, maintaining the same motherboard/system initialization screen, and all-around a boot process that is on-par with the likes of macOS and Windows 10.

The updated Plymouth support is the last piece now in Eoan testing for Ubuntu 19.10. So assuming no last minute issues, which is unlikely considering all of the upstream work and testing with this already used by other distributions outside of Fedora, Ubuntu 19.10 should have a slick boot process.

Coincidentally, this cycle marks ten years since Canonical initially rejected the notion of Plymouth for improving the boot experience as back in 2009 instead they wanted to just focus on a ten-second boot time.
10 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu-WSL Package Offers Better Ubuntu Integration On Windows Subsystem For Linux
GCC 9 Is Now The Default System Compiler Of Ubuntu 19.10
Ubuntu 19.10 Indeed Working On "Experimental ZFS Option" In Ubiquity Installer
Mir 1.3 Released With Wayland Improvements, New AL Features
Ubuntu Has Started Work On A New Desktop Snap Store
Ubuntu To Provide Select 32-Bit Packages For Ubuntu 19.10 & 20.04 LTS
Popular News This Week
The Ryzen 3000 Boot Problem With Newer Linux Distros Might Be Due To RdRand Issue
AMD Releases BIOS Fix To Motherboard Partners For Booting Newer Linux Distributions
Merging exFAT Support For Linux Is Being Talked About - Waiting On Microsoft's Blessing
Linux 5.2 Kernel Released As The "Bobtail Squid"
GNOME Software Moving Forward With Disabling Snap Plugin
Valve Rolls Out Steam Labs