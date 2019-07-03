Ubuntu 19.10 Indeed Working On "Experimental ZFS Option" In Ubiquity Installer
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 3 July 2019 at 01:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
It looks like in July we could finally see an "experimental ZFS" option within Ubuntu 19.10 and its daily images for those wanting an easy-to-use ZFS On Linux based installation of Ubuntu.

We've been anticipating Canonical to add this easy-to-use option for setting up a ZoL (ZFS on Linux) root file-system configuration when installing Ubuntu. We figured it would be rolled out to coincide with their long talked about revamped desktop installer, but it looks like such an experimental option will go straight into the existing Ubiquity installer.

Listed as part of the Ubuntu July work with this card is adding an "experimental features" option to syslinux and then "Propose ZFS option in the installer if experimental features is enabled." This option would "Create pools, datasets for / and users."

Canonical developers remain very busy with expanding their ZFS On Linux support and it looks like Ubuntu 19.10 could be an interesting release for better using ZFS on the desktop front ahead of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS cycle.

Stay tuned for more details and ultimately new performance benchmarks as the Ubuntu 19.10 release approaches.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Mir 1.3 Released With Wayland Improvements, New AL Features
Ubuntu Has Started Work On A New Desktop Snap Store
Ubuntu To Provide Select 32-Bit Packages For Ubuntu 19.10 & 20.04 LTS
Ubuntu Developer Talks Down Impact Of 32-Bit Changes For Ubuntu 19.10
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
Ubuntu 19.10 To Harden Its Compiler With Stack Clash Protection & Intel CET
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Expecting X.Org To "Go Into Hard Maintenance Mode Fairly Quickly"
Raspberry Pi 4 Announced With Dual HDMI, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, V3D Driver Stack
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux While Also Releasing Updated Proton
The Linux Kernel Getting Fixed Up For Booting On Some Intel Systems - No "8254"
Google Developers Are Looking At Creating A New libc For LLVM
A Look At What's On The Table For Linux 5.3 Features