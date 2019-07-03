It looks like in July we could finally see an "experimental ZFS" option within Ubuntu 19.10 and its daily images for those wanting an easy-to-use ZFS On Linux based installation of Ubuntu.
We've been anticipating Canonical to add this easy-to-use option for setting up a ZoL (ZFS on Linux) root file-system configuration when installing Ubuntu. We figured it would be rolled out to coincide with their long talked about revamped desktop installer, but it looks like such an experimental option will go straight into the existing Ubiquity installer.
Listed as part of the Ubuntu July work with this card is adding an "experimental features" option to syslinux and then "Propose ZFS option in the installer if experimental features is enabled." This option would "Create pools, datasets for / and users."
Canonical developers remain very busy with expanding their ZFS On Linux support and it looks like Ubuntu 19.10 could be an interesting release for better using ZFS on the desktop front ahead of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS cycle.
Stay tuned for more details and ultimately new performance benchmarks as the Ubuntu 19.10 release approaches.
