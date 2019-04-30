Ubuntu 19.10 Development Opens With Plans For GCC 9, Glibc 2.30
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 30 April 2019 at 07:37 AM EDT.
With Ubuntu 19.04 having sailed and looking in good shape by the bug counts, Ubuntu 19.10, the Eoan [EANIMAL] release, is proceeding and open for development.

Canonical's Dimitri John Ledkov announced today that Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan" is open for development. The tentative plans for Ubuntu 19.10 jive with what we'd expect:

- GCC 9 will be the default system compiler for Ubuntu 19.10, which is normal for Ubuntu to switch to the new GNU Compiler Collection during their second release of the year.

- Glibc 2.30 should land when released this summer.

- Python 3.7 will be the default Python implementation. Python 3.8 should also be in the archive but won't be the default due to its planned release date being too late in the cycle.

- There is a hope that Python 2 can be demoted from the Main to Universe archives this cycle, but that has yet to be firmly determined due to some packages still depending upon Python 2.

- Upgrading the Boost C++ libraries to 1.70+.

- OpenJDK 11 will be the default Java implementation due to its LTS state while OpenJDK 8 and OpenJDK 13 are expected to be offered.

- Golang 1.12 should be providing the Go support.

- The Ubuntu Server Installer introduced last year for x86-64 should now be coming to s390x, PPC64EL, and ARM64. There were no comments today on the in-development new desktop installer or planned ZFS file-system support.

- Ubuntu Eoan will begin syncing from Debian, but with Debian currently frozen ahead of the 10.0 Buster release, there won't be an initial flood of new packages.

More details on discourse.ubuntu.com.

Ubuntu 19.10 should be an interesting cycle with it being the last one ahead of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Ubuntu 19.10 should also end up with Linux 5.2~5.3, Mesa 19.2, and GNOME 3.34.
