Ubuntu 19.10 Beta Released - The Eoan Ermine Brings The Latest Linux Goods
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 27 September 2019 at 06:02 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" is now available in beta form with the official release being less than one month away.

Ubuntu 19.10 is riding atop the Linux 5.3 kernel, ships with the GCC 9.2 compiler, Python 3.7.3 by default, and is making use of the GNOME 3.34 desktop by default.

Participating in today's beta besides Ubuntu itself is Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu.

More details on today's Ubuntu 19.10 beta release via the announcement.
