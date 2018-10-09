It should come as no surprise, but the official release of Ubuntu 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" is now available with the announcement just hitting the wire."Codenamed "Cosmic Cuttlefish", 18.10 continues Ubuntu's proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, introducing new features and fixing bugs...Ubuntu Desktop 18.04 LTS brings a fresh look with the community-driven Yaru theme replacing our long-serving Ambiance and Radiance themes. We are shipping the latest GNOME 3.30, Firefox 63, LibreOffice 6.1.2, and many others.," wrote Canonical's Adam Conrad.

See our Ubuntu 18.10 release overview to learn more about the Cosmic Cuttlefish.Download links and information on the various flavors of Ubuntu 18.10 can be found via the release announcement Onwards now to Ubuntu 19.04 "DD."