Ubuntu 18.10 Planning For GS Connect, Allowing Phone Integration With The Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 14 May 2018 at 07:46 AM EDT. 13 Comments
Canonical has expressed interest in shipping Ubuntu 18.10 with GS Connect, the GNOME Shell implementation of KDE Connect that allows interfacing with your phone from the desktop. GS/KDE Connect allows receiving phone notifications on your desktop, viewing and responding to messages from your desktop, and to use your phone as a remote control to the desktop, among other features.

Canonical's Will Cooke has confirmed he's looking at seeing GS Connect be part of Ubuntu 18.10. With Ubuntu defaulting to the GNOME Shell desktop, using GS Connect allows the desktop to still avoid KDE/Qt dependencies as part of the default installation. He's also hoping someone interested could work on an updated Apple iOS port for KDE/GS Connect, since right now it's just working for Android devices.

Those unfamiliar with GS Connect can find it on GitHub. Those unfamiliar with the upstream KDE Connect can learn more via the KDE Wiki.
