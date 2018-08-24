Ubuntu 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" is now under a feature freeze to focus on bug-fixing ahead of the October debut of this next Ubuntu Linux installment.
Developers should be now working on just fixing bugs/regressions and not new features, but feature freeze exceptions are possible in certain circumstances.
Ubuntu developer Steve Langasek announced the start today of the feature freeze. Ubuntu 18.10 is aiming for an 18 October release and for that to be the UI freeze is coming up next on 13 September, the beta release on 27 September, and the kernel freeze on 4 October.
There hasn't been too much to get excited about for Ubuntu 18.10 but there is the new desktop theme as the most user-facing, LZ4 compressed initramfs support, some power usage optimizations, and other polishing. We're also waiting for the launch of the new Ubuntu web-site to offer access to the hardware/software statistics being collected since the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release -- that's been one of their goals this cycle at Canonical to make that data public.
Ubuntu 18.10 should end up shipping with the Linux 4.18 kernel, the GCC 8 compiler, X.Org Server 1.20, Mesa 18.2, and a variety of other package upgrades over Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
