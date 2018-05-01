Ubuntu 18.10 Appears To Be The Cosmic Canimal
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 1 May 2018 at 08:33 PM EDT. 1 Comment
As of writing, Mark Shuttleworth has yet to formally introduce the Ubuntu 18.10 cycle, but it's fairly sure the "Cosmic Canimal."

Canimal? It is apparently from an animated TV series... "Curious, cute and playful can-shaped creatures explore our world from their unique point of view."

This evening I spotted via archive.ubuntu.com is now a "Cosmic" entry following last week's release of the Ubuntu 18.10 Bionic Beaver. Cosmic is definitely it, but the second code word is less than definitive.


Further digging is now Cosmic on Launchpad. From there is the reference to the Cosmic CANIMAL. Seemingly no actual animal as the second word for this release series.

Not much else is published yet. Usually around release time is the traditional Mark Shuttleworth blog post detailing goals for the next release cycle as well as the much talked about codename, but nothing yet. So for now though all indications are definitely on it being "Cosmic" but it might just be the imaginary "Cosmic Canimal" for this release due out in October.
