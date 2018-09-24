Ubuntu 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" Prepares For Its Beta Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 24 September 2018 at 06:32 PM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
This evening the "Cosmic Cuttlefish" embarked on its beta freeze ahead of the official Ubuntu 18.10 Beta due out later this week.

Ubuntu Release Team member Adam Conrad has announced the beta freeze with hopes of delivering the beta images on Thursday, 27 September.

If the beta preparations go as planned, the Ubuntu 18.10 kernel freeze based on the Linux 4.18 code-base is set to happen on 4 October. The final code freeze and release candidates are than due on 11 October. The official Ubuntu 18.10 release is penciled in for 18 October.

Riding with the Ubuntu 18.10 Linux 4.18 stack is the upgrade from GCC7 to GCC8 as the base compiler, Mesa 18.1.5 (sadly no Mesa 18.2, or not yet), GNOME Shell 3.30, X.Org Server 1.20.1 as a big upgrade for several reasons, and various other package upgrades. Most noticeable for Ubuntu 18.10 users is the new default theme:


More Ubuntu 18.10 benchmarks and coverage as its release approaches.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Mir 1.0 Released For "Next-Generation of Graphical Solutions"
Ubuntu 18.10's SDL2 Build Will Ship With Vulkan Support Enabled
Canonical Developers Now Preparing Mir 1.0 For Release With Wayland Support
Mir Is Back To Running On Phones, Thanks To UBports
Ubuntu Now Shipping On The Dell Precision 5530 Developer Edition
Mir's EGMDE "Edge" Now Has Experimental X11 Support, Static Display Configuration
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
The Linux Kernel Has Grown By 225k Lines of Code So Far This Year From 3.3k Developers
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings