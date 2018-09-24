This evening the "Cosmic Cuttlefish" embarked on its beta freeze ahead of the official Ubuntu 18.10 Beta due out later this week.
Ubuntu Release Team member Adam Conrad has announced the beta freeze with hopes of delivering the beta images on Thursday, 27 September.
If the beta preparations go as planned, the Ubuntu 18.10 kernel freeze based on the Linux 4.18 code-base is set to happen on 4 October. The final code freeze and release candidates are than due on 11 October. The official Ubuntu 18.10 release is penciled in for 18 October.
Riding with the Ubuntu 18.10 Linux 4.18 stack is the upgrade from GCC7 to GCC8 as the base compiler, Mesa 18.1.5 (sadly no Mesa 18.2, or not yet), GNOME Shell 3.30, X.Org Server 1.20.1 as a big upgrade for several reasons, and various other package upgrades. Most noticeable for Ubuntu 18.10 users is the new default theme:
