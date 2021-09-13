Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS Special Being Prepared To Deal With Unbootable Media
While Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS shipped one year ago as the last planned point release to the "Bionic Beaver", an emergency issue is leading to Ubuntu 18.04.6 now being prepared.

Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS is coming as an unscheduled point release. While Ubuntu 20.04 is out as the latest and greatest long-term support release, Ubuntu 18.04.6 is coming since the existing 18.04 installation media has broke. Due to key revocations, existing Ubuntu 18.04 installation media is having issues and thus Canonical has decided to spin Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS to offer up bootable media for anyone still making use of this LTS-1 platform.

Ubuntu 18.04.6 will focus on Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu Server while Ubuntu Core will trail later. Due to most Ubuntu derivatives still not maintaining their 18.04/Bionic packages, those extra images are not being re-spun.

Canonical is hoping to ship Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS on Thursday while release candidate builds are expected shortly. More details on the Ubuntu mailing list.
