Ubuntu 18.04.5 + Ubuntu 16.04.7 LTS Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 13 August 2020 at 06:12 PM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Following last week's release of Ubuntu 20.04.1, the prior Ubuntu 16.04 and 18.04 Long Term Support series are also seeing new releases.

Ubuntu 16.04.7 and Ubuntu 18.04.5 are out today as the newest long term support point releases for those prior versions from 2016 and 2018, respectively. Ubuntu 18.04.5 brings an updated hardware enablement stack from Ubuntu 20.04 so it works gracefully on newer hardware platforms. The Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS desktop version will use the new stack by default while other architectures have it available. Ubuntu 18.04.5 Server defaults to the older kernel but can be easily switched to the newer HWE kernel.

Besides the new HWE stack, there are just a variety of bug fixes and security updates in the updated packages that have already been available to LTS users but now available on the respun ISOs. More details on the Ubuntu 18.04.5 release via the release announcement.

Ubuntu 16.04.7 has also debuted today. With this older series, Ubuntu 16.04.7 doesn't bring any new hardware enablement stack but is strictly focused on shipping the latest security package updates and other fixes in the respun ISOs. Community flavors of Ubuntu 16.04 have already reached their end of life.

For Ubuntu 16.04 there is five years of support for Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Ubuntu Cloud, Ubuntu Base, and Ubuntu Kylin. More details on Ubuntu 16.04.7 via ubuntu-announce.

One of the notable security fixes incorporated into these new Ubuntu LTS ISOs is the recent GRUB2 security vulnerability.
Add A Comment
Related News
Ubuntu Is Looking At Offering Better WiFi Support By Using Intel's IWD
Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Released With The Latest Fixes
Mir 2.0 Released In Dropping Legacy Bits, New Platform Improvements
Canonical Is Using Mir To Bring Flutter To Wayland
Mircade Still Being Worked On As A Confined Mir + Snap Based Launcher
Ubuntu 20.10 Moving Ahead In Restricting Access To dmesg
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Making Progress On Their "mOS" Modified Linux Kernel Running Lightweight Kernels
How A Raspberry Pi 4 Performs Against Intel's Latest Celeron, Pentium CPUs
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
Researchers Make More Discoveries Around L1TF/Foreshadow - It's Not Good
LibreOffice 7.0 Released As The Open-Source, Vulkan-Accelerated Office Suite
Mozilla Laying Off Around A Quarter Of Their Employees
Linux 5.9 Enables P2PDMA For All AMD CPUs Zen + Newer
Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Released With The Latest Fixes

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell