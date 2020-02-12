After a one week delay, Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS is available today as the newest long-term support point release.
With Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS all of the recent stable release updates are now incorporated onto the install media to improve the out-of-the-box experience on fresh installs. Most notable for desktop users though is Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS pulling in an updated "hardware enablement stack" (HWE) from Ubuntu 19.10. Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS can now optionally use the very latest Linux kernel, Mesa, and related components from 19.10 in order to provide better hardware support compared to the previous 18.04.3 using a HWE stack from the 19.04 archive.
So all-in it's just the usual bug fixing incorporation and new HWE that comprise Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS. More details on today's Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS release via the mailing list. The flavors of Kubuntu 18.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu Budgie 18.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 18.04.4 LTS, Lubuntu 18.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu Kylin 18.04.4 LTS, and Xubuntu 18.04.4 LTS are also out today.
Meanwhile on 23 April is the scheduled release of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS for kicking off the next long-term support series.
