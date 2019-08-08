Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Released - Switches To Using 19.04's Linux 5.0 HWE
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 8 August 2019 at 10:14 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Canonical has announced the immediate availability of Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS as the newest update to this long-term support series.

Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS incorporates the latest stable bug/security fixes into the release ISOs and also pulls in the "hardware enablement stack" from Ubuntu 19.04. For Ubuntu 18.04.3 desktop users this means having an updated Mesa and other components, most prominently being the switch from Linux 4.18 now to using Linux 5.0.

This hardware enablement stack is good for users sticking to Ubuntu LTS for the longer support duration and allows Ubuntu Linux to work out better (and usually, faster) on newer hardware. But for those not concerned about the HWE updated bits, Ubuntu 18.04.3 images at least make it quicker to deploy thanks to the updated packages being on-disc.

More details on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS via the release announcement.
